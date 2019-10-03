NY sues student loan servicer over program management

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s attorney general is suing a loan servicer that handles a student loan forgiveness program for public service workers over how the program has been managed.

Attorney General Letitia James’ suit filed Thursday in federal court in Manhattan against the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency says it has “failed miserably” in how it administers the program.

In her lawsuit, James says it hasn’t accurately kept track of borrowers’ payments or adequately explained how it makes its tracking determinations.

She says the effects on borrowers include longer repayment periods and being denied when they apply for loan forgiveness.

A spokesman for the loan servicer says the allegations are without merit and it intends to defend itself “vigorously.”