NY sends 3rd set of volunteers to aid Puerto Rico rebuilding

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A third set of 100 New York college students and construction workers is headed to Puerto Rico to help rebuilding after Hurricane Maria's heavy blow to the island last year.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the volunteer deployment Sunday. It's the third since the start of June. They're part of various efforts the state has been making to aid the island and Puerto Ricans displaced by Maria.

The volunteers include State University of New York and City University of New York students, who earn college credits for two-week deployments. Other volunteers are laborers who supply their skills for one to two weeks.

The groups work with various rebuilding organizations.

Ultimately, the state anticipates sending more than 500 SUNY and CUNY student volunteers and dozens of laborers this summer.