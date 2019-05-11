NC high school junior heads directly to college

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A high school junior who has received more than 90 college offers with scholarships totaling over $1.4 million says she has decided to start at North Carolina Central University in the fall.

The Daily News of Jacksonville reports that 16-year-old Nyquasia Brown will go to NCCU in Durham from White Oak High School as part of an expedited program. She was able to enter White Oak with credits and graduate in three years.

While attending high school, she has held down two jobs to help her mother support her three siblings.

Brown was accepted to the honors college at the historically black NCCU, where she plans to major in political science and minor in criminal justice. Then she plans to attend law school.

___

Information from: The Daily News, http://www.jdnews.com