N Carolina teacher accused of storing student's gun in class

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina teacher is accused of storing a student's gun in her classroom.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports Paisley Magnet School teacher Sarah Melissa Wilson was arrested Monday and charged with helping a minor possess a firearm on educational property.

Winston-Salem police say a student told Wilson about the gun and gave it to her last month. They say the 25-year-old Wilson allowed the student to pick it up at the end of the day.

The arrest comes as authorities investigate reports of a gun at the school last week. Police say the same weapon was involved in both incidents and charges are being sought against the initial juvenile and another who also possessed the gun on campus.

Wilson's out of custody and may appear in court May 30.

