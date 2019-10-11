Murray State initiative aims to help grow region's business

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — A new initiative at Murray State University's business school is focusing on boosting entrepreneurship and business in the region.

The new Center for Economic and Entrepreneurial Development will be located inside the university's Arthur J. Bauernfeind College of Business.

A statement from the Kentucky university says the center will work to help business and entrepreneurs start and expand their operations, with the goal of creating jobs and growing economic development in the region.

The center will also help students find internship opportunities and jobs after graduating.

David Eaton, the interim dean of the business college, says the center will "provide both learning opportunities for our students and research and growth opportunities for communities and businesses in our region."