Motown Museum sharing key founding document for company

DETROIT (AP) — A copy of the original land contract for Motown Records' Hitsville U.S.A. in Detroit will be unveiled as part of the music company's 60th anniversary celebration.

Officials with the Motown Museum, located where Berry Gordy Jr. launched his music empire, say they will share the rarely seen document via Facebook at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

That coincides with the 1959 date that Gordy purchased the house on West Grand Boulevard. Museum CEO and Chairwoman Robin Terry called it "the start of a journey that would ultimately rock the world."

The event is part of a series of "archive dives" this year to coincide with milestone dates.

The Supremes, the Miracles, Martha and the Vandellas, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder and many others recorded hits there before Motown moved in 1972 to California.