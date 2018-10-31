Mother charged in attack of school bus driver in Mandan

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — The mother of a 12-year-old boy cited in juvenile court for allegedly attacking a school bus driver in Mandan has now been charged in the case.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that 36-year-old Megan Rosario Hernandez of Bismarck was charged Monday with felony tampering with a public service and misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

Authorities say the boy intervened in a dispute between his mother and the 73-year-old driver on Oct. 10. Police say the boy kicked the man several times in the chest, and the mother pushed the driver. The man also suffered a cut chin and bloody mouth.

The boy was charged earlier with simple assault, disorderly conduct, trespassing, and tampering or damaging a public service.

Rosario Hernandez appeared in court Tuesday but didn't enter pleas.

