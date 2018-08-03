More than 2,000 books destroyed by rain at Santa Fe library

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say more than 2,000 books at a Santa Fe library have been destroyed by water from recent monsoon storms.

La Farge Branch Library Director Kathryn Spangle told Albuquerque TV station KOB that a roof leak also soaked the library's carpet and wooden shelves.

She says the flood caused about $37,000 worth of damage.

Spangle says New Mexico Congressman Ben Ray Lujan is trying to replace the books through the Library of Congress Surplus Books Program.

The library will remain closed until it can pass an air quality test and all damages are repaired.

Officials hope to have it open by the time the school year begins on Aug. 14.