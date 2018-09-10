Moran to speak about global security on 9/11 anniversary

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran is speaking at Kansas State University about global security on the 17th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Moran's appearance is part of the Landon Lecture series. The series is named for former Kansas Gov. Alf Landon, who was the 1936 Republican nominee for president. The series was established in 1966 to bring in speakers to discuss issues facing business, politics and international relations.

Moran will talk about how the terrorist attack shaped his priorities. The lecture is free and open to the public.