Montana State: Former broadcaster sexually harassed reporter

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana State University has concluded that a former play-by-play broadcaster for football and men's basketball sexually harassed a woman who was a reporter for the Missoulian newspaper.

The Billings Gazette reports the university's Office of Institutional Equity submitted a final report March 6 that said Jay Sanderson engaged in unwelcome sexual contact with Amie Just, sent her multiple sexually harassing text messages and made sexually explicit statements that caused safety concerns.

Just complained Sept. 25 of repeated "intentional and unwanted" contact by Sanderson during her year-plus covering University of Montana football.

Sanderson, who has denied the allegations, has since moved out of Montana and didn't respond to requests for comment.

Just granted permission to use her name to The Associated Press, which normally does not identify alleged sexual harassment victims.

