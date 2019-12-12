Mom believes 20-year-old son died because of milk allergy

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — The mother of an Ohio college student who was found unresponsive in his dorm and later died said a severe milk allergy was to blame.

Hocking College police found Logan Lewis, 20, of Heath, unresponsive in a dormitory on Thursday before he was pronounced dead soon thereafter at a nearby hospital due to anaphylaxis from a severe allergy, according to his obituary.

Lewis' mother, Jamie Baker, wrote in a Facebook post the day after he died that she believes her son died of a severe allergy to milk.

Tim Brunicardi, a spokesman for Hocking College, said Lewis' death is under investigation and no foul play is suspected.

“As many of you know Logan has had a life threatening milk allergy his entire life,” Baker wrote. “While at school last night he accidentally drank something with milk in it and did not get his EpiPen in time to stop the reaction and the EMTs were unable to save him.”

Counseling services have been made available for students, staff and faculty members.

A funeral was held for Lewis on Wednesday.