Missouri auditor candidate faces questions over eligibility

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri candidate who recently won a surprise victory in the Republican primary for state auditor is now facing questions about whether she's eligible to run.

The Kansas City Star reports that Saundra McDowell will face Democratic incumbent Nicole Galloway in the Nov. 6 general election. But many Republican officials are concerned that McDowell could undercut the party's chances of ousting Galloway this fall.

McDowell didn't move to Missouri until 2010. The state's Constitution says an auditor must've been a resident for 10 years at the time of election.

McDowell says she "established intent for residency more than 10 years ago." But legal experts differ on McDowell's interpretation of the constitution.

Another candidate on the November ballot would have to file a legal challenge to McDowell's residency within five days of the election being certified on Aug. 28.

