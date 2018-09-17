Mississippi school leader focuses on preschool, teacher help

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — State schools Superintendent Carey Wright is focusing her pitch to Mississippi lawmakers for more money on state-funded preschool, more coaches to improve reading instruction, a new statewide computer data system and efforts to help superintendents and principals.

At a budget hearing Monday, Wright glanced over the cost to fully-fund Mississippi's K-12 funding formula, which would require a projected additional $250 million on top of the $2.2 billion the state is spending this year.

More popular might be Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves call for a teacher pay increase, but it, too, isn't being discussed in the hearing. Such a pay increase could cost more than $100 million when fully phased in.

Wright defended her decision to scuttle a federally-funded contract creating a computer system to track special education plans for students.