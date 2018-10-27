Minot State University offers new entrepreneurship path

MINOT, N.D. (AP) — Minot State University is offering a new Bachelor of Science in entrepreneurship this fall.

The Minot Daily News reports that students in the new entrepreneurship program are required to take the university's fundamental business courses, in addition to 30 credit hours focused on entrepreneurship. Minot State is also offering a certificate in entrepreneurship.

Tracey Mays is an assistant professor of entrepreneurship at Minot State. Mays says up to 10 students have declared the major so far. She says entrepreneurship students are required to write a business plan and develop a final project that demonstrates their knowledge of how to start and grow a business.

Mays says the classes aren't only for individuals who want to start their own business. Graduates will also learn to manage a small business and to practice entrepreneurship in a corporate setting.

