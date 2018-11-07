Middle Tennessee tops D-II Lees McRae, 91-68 in opener

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Antonio Green scored 24 points and Reggie Scurry and James Hawthorne each added 19 as Middle Tennessee opened the Nick McDevitt era with a 91-69 rout of Division II Lees McRae in the season opener Tuesday night.

McDevitt coached North Carolina-Asheville before being hired at Middle Tennessee to replace Kermitt Davis, who left to coach Ole Miss.

The Blue Raiders shot 55.9 percent from the field (33 of 59), including 5 of 15 from distance, and converted 20 of 22 from the line. Green knocked down 3 of 8 from deep and was 8 of 14 from the field while grabbing seven boards. Scurry was 6 of 8 from the field and grabbed 11 boards while Hawthorn was 6 of 8 from the field and a perfect 7-for-7 from the line.

Juwan Blanton led Lees McRae with 11 points off the bench while London England and Quay Kimble each added another 10.