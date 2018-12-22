https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/education/article/Michigan-school-district-discussing-use-of-Rebel-13486053.php
Michigan school district discussing use of Rebel mascot
WYOMING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan school district is considering whether to change its longtime mascot because of its association with the Confederacy.
The Godfrey-Lee Public School District this month held the first of two planned forums to discuss the use of its Rebel mascot.
Board of Education President Eric Mockerman told WOOD-TV in Detroit that no matter what decision the district makes about the mascot, someone is going to be upset about it.
The Grand Rapids Press reports the issue is part of a growing conversation in the state about the use of Native American and Confederate memorabilia in schools.
The next community meeting is scheduled for Jan. 17. The board hopes to make a decision in February.
