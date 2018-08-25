Michigan's Olivet College hosting inaugural music festival

OLIVET, Mich. (AP) — A southern Michigan college is welcoming students to school with its first music festival.

The student-organized Olivet College Music Festival is being held Saturday outside the school's Cutler athletic complex. Eight acts will perform, including the headlining indie rock artist known as Michigander.

Tickets are $20, but a discount code is available for members of the Olivet College community. Children under 12 can attend for free with an adult who has a ticket.

Olivet is 30 miles southwest of Lansing.