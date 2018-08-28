Michigan judge orders Ferris State professors to end strike

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan judge has ordered striking faculty members at Ferris State University to return to the classroom.

A Mecosta County judge granted a preliminary injunction sought by the university on Monday after professors took to picket lines for the first day of fall semester classes.

Ferris Faculty Association president Charles Bacon says professors will be back to work Tuesday on the Big Rapids campus.

Bacon says some faculty members will continue informational pickets over frustration with negotiations on a new contract for the 450 full-time faculty members the group represents. The two sides are split over pay increases and other issues.

University President David Eisler says his goal is a contract that helps faculty while keeping tuition affordable at the 14,000-student school.