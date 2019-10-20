Michigan allows prison inmates to seek college financial aid

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan's prison inmates can apply for college financial aid through a state program that long excluded them but was changed in the state's 2020 budget.

Michigan's Tuition Incentive Program reimburses tuition expenses for Medicaid-eligible students at participating public and private institutions.

Vera Institute of Justice program associate Terrell Blount told the Detroit Free Press last week that expanding the program's eligibility to inmates is a "big win" for Michigan, where college funding opportunities for incarcerated students are limited.

Michigan's Department of Treasury will administer the $64.3 million allotted to the program from the 2020 budget.

Blount says Michigan is among 18 states that no longer ban students in prison from receiving financial aid.

___

Information from: Detroit Free Press, http://www.freep.com