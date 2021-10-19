Skip to main content
News

Michigan Senate OKs accounts for private school tuition

DAVID EGGERTAssociated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Low- and moderate-income children could qualify for scholarships to attend private schools and to cover educational expenses such as tutoring under bills approved Thursday on party-line votes in the Republican-led Michigan Senate.

The legislation would let individual and corporate taxpayers claim a credit against their income taxes for donations to nonprofit organizations, which would send money to eligible students' accounts. It is likely to be vetoed if it reaches Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

“Very simply, these bills are voucher schemes that have been shamelessly introduced during a pandemic, that would send Michigan taxpayer dollars mainly to private and religious schools while giving generous tax benefits to wealthy donors,” said Sen. Dayna Polehanki, a Livonia Democrat who called the legislation unconstitutional.

Supporters said the bills would boost educational opportunities for disadvantaged kids and give parents additional choices.

“Parents should be entitled to make the best determination for their children based on the unique needs that they have," said Sen. Tom Barrett, a Charlotte Republican.

The Michigan Constitution says “no public monies or property” can be used to “aid or maintain” private schools. It is considered to be the nation's strictest constitutional ban on providing public assistance to nonpublic K-12 schools.

Abby Mitch, a spokeswoman for Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, said the tax credits are “not public funds. It is ostensibly private funds being reallocated through the state to parents.”