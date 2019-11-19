Mesa Public Schools board puts superintendent on paid leave

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — The superintendent of Arizona’s largest school district has been placed on non-disciplinary paid administrative leave, but it’s unclear why.

The governing board for Mesa Public Schools met behind closed doors Monday to go over Ember Conley’s severance package with lawyers.

Deputy Superintendent Andi Fourlis will assume Conley’s duties as the board looks for interim superintendent candidates.

Conley joined the school district 18 months ago after a nationwide search.

She replaced Michael Cowan, who served as superintendent for nearly a decade.

Conley worked in the Maricopa School District for several years and was superintendent of the Park City School District in Utah before joining Mesa Public Schools, which has more than 62,000 students.