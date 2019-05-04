Memorial bike rides honor UVM student this weekend

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Students at the University of Vermont are holding two bike rides this weekend in memory of a first-year student who died in February.

Connor Gage's body was found in a snowbank after he'd attended two fraternity parties. Investigators say the 19-year-old from Little Falls, New York, died from hypothermia.

His death raised questions about Greek life and partying culture, the university suspended all fraternity activity for a time. WCAX-TV says an investigation is due to wrap up in a few weeks.

Gage enjoyed cycling and volunteered at UVM Bikes. The 40- and 20-mile ride memorial rides were being held on Saturday and Sunday.