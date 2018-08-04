Medical students to begin studies at Bowling Green campus

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — A white coat ceremony has launched the medical school experience for the inaugural class of the University of Kentucky College of Medicine's campus in Bowling Green.

News media outlets report the 30 students toured the work-in-progress school Friday and will start their studies Monday. At the outset, students will utilize The Medical Center at Bowling Green and Western Kentucky University facilities until the medical school is ready in mid-September.

The campus in south-central Kentucky is the realization of years of work by UK, WKU and Med Center Health leaders who partnered in putting together the school.

Bowling Green campus Associate Dean Todd Cheever says the inaugural class fits well with the College of Medicine's goal of addressing the need for more physicians in Kentucky. Twenty-six of the 30 students are from Kentucky.