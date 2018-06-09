Mayor-led prayer at student awards ceremony draws rebuke

LONG BEACH, Miss. (AP) — A national organization says the mayor of a coastal Mississippi city violated the constitution when he led high school students in a prayer last month.

The Freedom From Religion Foundation makes the accusation in a letter to Long Beach Mayor George Bass.

WLOX-TV reports that the letter says Bass acted in his official government role when he led students in prayer at an awards ceremony. It says the prayer amounted to an endorsement of religion in violation of the First Amendment's establishment clause.

It asks Bass to respond in writing to specify steps he will take to address the Foundation's concerns about the awards ceremony — as well as a National Day of Prayer event hosted by the city.

A city official declined comment when contacted by WLOX.

