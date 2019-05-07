Massachusetts couple gives $20 million to Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — A Massachusetts couple is donating $20 million to Kansas State University's College of Business Administration.

The college said in a news release that the gift from Paul and Sandra Edgerley of Brookline, Massachusetts, will fund a new Digital Learning Repository and a new Center for Financial Analysis.

It also is expected to help the business college's goals of improving the four-year graduation rate and increasing enrollment by 500 students, including more multicultural students. Other goals include increasing contact between students and businesses, providing more internships, and improving job offers and average starting salaries of its graduates.

The Edgeleys' gift brings the business college nearly halfway to its goal of doubling its endowment from $50 million to $100 million by 2021.

Paul Edgerley earned an accounting degree from Kansas State in 1978.