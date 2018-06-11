Marshall testifies about Alabama census lawsuit

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall urged of members of Congress to support the state's fight to exclude immigrants living in the country illegally from the U.S. Census counts used to determine congressional districts.

Marshall and U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama testified Friday before a subcommittee of the House Judiciary Committee regarding the upcoming U.S. Census.

Alabama filed a lawsuit last month in the expectation that Alabama will lose one of its seven congressional seats after the 2020 Census. Marshall said the practice of including non-legal residents in the population counts unfairly shifts power away from states with low number of illegal residents.

President Donald Trump's administration announced in March that the census will include a citizenship question for the first time since 1950.