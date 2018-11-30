Marshall University meets over building's Confederate name

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall University in West Virginia has hosted a meeting to hear opinions on whether to change the name of a building honoring a Confederate Civil War general.

The Herald-Dispatch reports faculty, staff and alumni spoke at the meeting hosted by a school committee formed to examine the name of Jenkins Hall. The hall honors Gen. Albert Gallatin Jenkins, who one professor told the committee was even criticized by the Confederate leaders Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson.

College Republicans Secretary Trentan Sizemore noted the name change should mean a name change for the college itself, which honors Supreme Court judge and slave owner John Marshall.

The committee will collect and consider responses through Dec. 14 and will present a recommendation to the University President Jerome Gilbert in January.

___

Information from: The Register-Herald, http://www.register-herald.com