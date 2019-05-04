Manhattan-Ogden approves transgender student guidelines

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — The Manhattan-Ogden School Board has approved guidelines for transgender students in the school district.

The board voted 6-1 Wednesday to approve the guidelines, after discussing the issue since December.

The Manhattan Mercury reports the guidelines give students the right to be addressed by the name and pronoun they choose. It also allows students to use the restroom that corresponds to their gender identity, and it allows students to play for sports teams of their gender identity.

The board heard comments from 21 people expressing both support and opposition.

Some opponents cited religious reasons and others criticized allowing students to play for teams of their gender identity.

Board members who supported the policy said they wanted to do what they thought was best for the students.

