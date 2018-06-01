Man who threatened California university gets prison

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A man who posted videos of himself holding guns and describing a desire to go on a killing rampage at a Southern California university has been sentenced to three years in prison.

David Smith of Los Angeles was sentenced Friday. He was convicted in April of making criminal threats.

The 40-year-old is a former student of Soka University in Aliso Viejo.

Prosecutors say last fall, Smith sent threatening messages to a university spokesman, saying he had "nothing to lose" and would "make some examples that no one will forget."

Sheriff's officials say Smith then sent a link to a YouTube video showing Smith in a bathtub with a semi-automatic pistol on his chest.

Authorities say Smith possessed nine loaded guns when he was arrested last year.