Mallinckrodt to fund $10M in research at Wash University

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pharmaceutical manufacturer Mallinckrodt has announced plans to spend up to $10 million over five years to fund research at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the partnership will fund projects that have a focus on rare diseases. Mallinckrodt's Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Steven Romano, says many underserved patients have "few, if any, therapeutic options."

Mallinckrodt is based in the United Kingdom, and its U.S. headquarters are in the St. Louis suburb of Hazelwood.