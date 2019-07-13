MSU and Starkville reach new deal for campus fire protection

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State University and its host city are reaching a new agreement about fire protection.

The Commercial Dispatch reports that, under a previous agreement, the university compensated Starkville for fire service with fees and an agreement to buy the city a firetruck every 15 to 20 years.

Under the new agreement, the university will pay higher fees but won't be required to purchase firetrucks.

This year the university's fire service fee was about $296,000.

Beginning next year, the fee increases bit-by-bit. It will start at $400,000 in 2020 and rise to $650,000 by 2023.

Starkville Fire Chief Charles Yarbrough says the new contract gives the department more resources and flexibility.

Mississippi State spokesman Sid Salter says the new contract is similar the University of Mississippi's agreement with Oxford.

___

Information from: The Commercial Dispatch, http://www.cdispatch.com