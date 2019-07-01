Louisiana parish's population outgrows schools construction

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Population growth is outpacing classroom construction in Lafayette Parish.

The Daily Advertiser reports the Parish is constructing new schools, renovating old ones and even rezoning districts, but they're still not keeping up.

More than 6,800 students are being educated in portable buildings or modular wing classrooms, which is about 22% of the district's enrollment.

The construction is being funded through bonds and revenue generated from sales and property taxes.

But the more kids are on the way: A five-year growth rate of about 3% would cause the school district to face the same problems for years to come.

