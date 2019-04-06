Louisiana lawmakers return for short, election year session

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The brokering of a hard-fought tax deal to stabilize the budget hasn't ended Louisiana's financial feuds as lawmakers return for their annual regular legislative session.

The session starts Monday with new fights simmering between Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards and House Republican leaders over spending. They disagree about how much money the state has to spend.

But a $1,000 teacher pay raise sought by the governor seems to have found widespread support among lawmakers.

Spending decisions aren't the only items on the agenda.

Legislators filed more than 800 bills ahead of the session, with debates planned on taxes, the death penalty, marijuana, abortion, and a long list of hot-button issues.

The 60-day session opens at noon Monday. Lawmakers must wrap up work by 6 p.m. on June 6.