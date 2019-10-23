Louisiana higher education board asks for $156M budget boost

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Louisiana's top higher education board is asking lawmakers to increase spending on public college programs by nearly $156 million next year.

The Board of Regents approved the budget request Wednesday in Shreveport. The board says it's aimed at doubling the number of degrees and workforce credentials by 2030, as envisioned by the state's higher education master plan.

The detailed request would boost state financing for higher education to $1.2 billion in the budget year that begins July 1.

It includes new dollars to cover increasing retirement and insurance costs, reward campuses that show improved performance and raise faculty pay. Other money would double the state's need-based aid program for students and ensure TOPS covers full tuition for all eligible students.

Lawmakers will consider the request in the 2020 legislative session.