Louisiana high court to hear 3 cases at Tulane University

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tulane University students are about to get an up-close look at Louisiana's Supreme Court without having to leave campus.

The justices usually hear cases at the courthouse in New Orleans' French Quarter. But, on Monday, the court will hear oral arguments in three cases at Tulane University Law School in uptown New Orleans.

The court says in a news release that the move will provide students, faculty, and the general public first-hand exposure to the state’s highest court proceedings.