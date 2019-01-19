Louisiana course for general contractors opens registration

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — People in Louisiana's construction industry who are interested in becoming general contractors can sign up for a 10-week accreditation course.

The course involves two-hour evening sessions twice a week from March 11-15, held on campuses of the Louisiana Community and Technical College System.

The college system debuted the program for general contractors last year in coordination with the state economic development department and the state's contractor licensing board. The goal is to address the needs of Louisiana's busy and growing construction industry.

Economic Development Secretary Don Pierson said the seminar can help people seeking a contractor's license to understand what they need to do to get that license, start a contracting business and win contracts.

The course costs $350. More information is available online .