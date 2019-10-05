Long-lost sculpture has returned to Los Angeles library

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A bronze sculpture that mysteriously disappeared from the Los Angeles Central Library 50 years ago has returned to its original home.

The Los Angeles Times reports one of three panels of the Well of Scribes was unveiled at the downtown library Friday.

The sculpture depicting writers from different cultures vanished in 1969 when the library underwent a renovation. The story of its disappearance was revived in last year's bestselling novel "The Library Book," which inspired a magazine editor to investigate its whereabouts.

The magazine article caught the attention of antiques dealer in Arizona who bought the panel for $500 years earlier. She contacted the library and gave it back.

City Librarian John Szabo says the discovery has given him hope that the other two panels might turn up one day.