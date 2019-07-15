Little names ISU nursing dean to Idaho Board of Correction

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A nursing professor and interim dean of Idaho State University's College of Nursing has been named the newest member of the Idaho Board of Correction.

Gov. Brad Little announced Friday that Karen Neill has been appointed to the three-member board, filling the seat vacated by former board member Cindy Wilson. Neill joins Dr. David McClusky and Dodds Hayden — both of whom are registered Republicans — on the board.

The Idaho Press reports Neill is not affiliated with any party and according to state voter registration records is not registered to vote. By law, no more than two members of the three-person board may belong to the same party.

Little said Neill's experience as a forensic nurse, professor and university administrator, and her prior service as a member of the Commission of Pardons and Parole, makes her an ideal choice for the board.

___

Information from: Idaho Press, http://www.idahopress.com