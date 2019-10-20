Lincoln library receives book collection of famed biographer

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A treasure trove of more than 130 books once owned by a renowned Abraham Lincoln biographer has been donated to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield.

Benjamin Thomas' books could be a gold mine for Lincoln scholars as many of the works contain the author's handwritten comments, observances and notations.

The books were donated by the Lincoln Land Community College Library. Thomas' widow gave the books to the school's library before her death in 1999.

The State Journal-Register reports that the museum's chief of acquisitions Ian Hunt accepted the collection this week during a ceremony at the school.

Thomas lived in Springfield from 1932 until his death in 1956. His works include "Abraham Lincoln: A Biography" and "Lincoln's New Salem."

___

Information from: The State Journal-Register, http://www.sj-r.com