Library of Congress books being donated to local libraries

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island congressman is helping bring donated books from the Library of Congress libraries and schools in the state.

U.S. Rep. David Cicilline says his office is joining the Library of Congress's Surplus Book Program, which allows members of Congress to donate surplus books from the Library of Congress to local schools and nonprofit organizations.

The Rhode Island Democrat says he'll be working with his staff to secure the surplus books in the coming weeks. Cicilline invited schools, libraries, government agencies and nonprofits in the district to contact his Pawtucket office to participate.

Cicilline says it's an opportunity to give more members of the community access to first-rate literary publications. More information about the program is available online .