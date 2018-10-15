Librarian, bookseller accused of trafficking rare books

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A librarian and a bookseller accused stealing and trafficking rare books from the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh in a years-long scheme are standing trial.

Pittsburgh police say 61-year-old Gregory Priore stole prints, maps and rare books from the library and handed them off to Caliban Book Shop co-owner John Schulman to resell them. Prosecutors say the pair conspired to steal and sell several hundred rare items worth more than $8 million.

Priore previously worked as a librarian overseeing the rare books room. Officials say they believe the scheme dates back to the 1990s.

The pair's defense says they believe prosecutors are inflating the alleged level of damages. Schulman's attorney says he believes there is a possible resolution to the case.

Formal arraignment for both men is scheduled for Nov. 29.