Lawmaker says Hawaii lied about schools maintenance backlog

HONOLULU (AP) — The chairwoman of the House Finance Committee is accusing the state Department of Education of lying about the size of a repair and maintenance backlog at Hawaii public schools.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports Democratic state Rep. Sylvia Luke on Thursday said lawmakers may never learn why the backlog was misrepresented to the public.

She is questioning Democratic Gov. David Ige's administration's willingness to ask for more money for the department without determining what went wrong.

The department told lawmakers last January the repair and maintenance backlog was $293 million as of 2017. But the department later in the year told some lawmakers that the true backlog was $868 million.

Department officials have said the full extent of the problem was discovered after a "deep dive" by a new leadership team.