La Vista student accused of bringing handgun to school

LA VISTA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in eastern Nebraska say a 17-year-old student has been arrested for bring a handgun to his suburban Omaha school.

Police say the boy was arrested around 11 a.m. Wednesday for having the gun on the grounds of Brook Valley School, an alternative school in La Vista.

Police were called to the school by administrators after a student told staff members the teen had a handgun in his coat pocket. The principal confronted the student and confiscated the unloaded handgun without incident.