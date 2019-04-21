LSU professor fired for vulgarity seeks to revive lawsuit

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A former tenured LSU professor of elementary education who was fired in 2015 for vulgar language and discussions of sexual matters has asked a federal appellate court to revive her lawsuit against the university.

The Advocate reports that Teresa Buchanan's suit was dismissed last year by a federal district judge in Baton Rouge. A three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans affirmed the dismissal.

Now, Buchanan's attorneys are asking the entire 5th Circuit to rehear the case.

The lawyers contend that LSU's sexual harassment policies are too broad and that she was fired for "at least in part" for "constitutionally protected speech." Buchanan trained elementary school teachers.

