Kennedy named University of Colorado president amid protests

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The University of Colorado has named Mark Kennedy as its next president amid protests that the former Republican U.S. representative is out of step with the school's values.

The Boulder Daily Camera reports regents voted 5-4 along party lines Thursday in favor of Kennedy, who is currently president of the University of North Dakota. Kennedy has been criticized since he was publicly named as the lone finalist April 10 for his conservative congressional voting record, as well as for his responses during five open forums held last week.

The concerns dealt mainly with Kennedy's votes against marriage equality when he represented Minnesota in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2001 to 2007. Others have criticized the search process by the Board of Regents, saying it lacked transparency and thoroughness.

___

Information from: Daily Camera, http://www.dailycamera.com/