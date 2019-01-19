Kenai student mural uncovered in airport remodel

This Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019 photo shows a mural painted in 1977 at the Kenai Municipal Airport by advanced art students from a local high school in in Kenai, Alaska. The mural was discovered Tuesday by construction crews working on a remodel of the airport.

KENAI, Alaska (AP) — A mural created by students in Kenai more than four decades ago has been discovered by construction crews working on a remodel of the airport.

The Peninsula Clarion reports the mural was designed and painted in the spring of 1977 by Kenai Central High School students from an advanced art class.

It was found Tuesday by workers at Kenai Municipal Airport. An airport expansion project in the 1980s had led to the artwork being covered with metal panels.

The mural depicts local icons, including the Russian Orthodox Church and a fishing net with crab.

The discovery is refreshing memories for former students, including Babbi Goodwin. She says she helped paint the church.

Some locals would like to see the mural preserved, despite the renovation project.