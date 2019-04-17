Kelly won't be allowed to file brief in school finance case

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Supreme Court has ruled that Gov. Laura Kelly cannot file a brief in support of a law that would add about $90 million annually to public school funding.

The governor on Monday asked the court for permission to file the brief in support of a bill she signed April 5.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the court said on Wednesday that such motions, called amicus briefs, must be filed 30 days before oral arguments in a case. The arguments on the latest effort to address school finance litigation are scheduled for May 9.

Four school districts sued the state over education funding in 2010.

Attorneys representing the schools argued that late request to file the brief didn't leave them enough time to respond to her argument.

Information from: The Topeka (Kan.) Capital-Journal, http://www.cjonline.com