Kansas officials urge school closings, traveler quarantines

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas' top education official on Sunday urged the state's public schools to remain closed this week, and the health department called for people who are traveling outside the U.S. or to several other states to quarantine themselves for two weeks upon their return.

Education Commissioner Randy Watson announced in a tweet that he “strongly recommends” that schools close if they were not on spring break. Kansas has a tradition of letting local school districts make such decisions, though public health officials can order schools closed, as Shawnee County's health officer did, shuttering all Topeka-area schools through March 27.

The state Department of Health and Environment recommended home quarantines for anyone who was traveling Sunday or later outside the U.S. or to California, New York or Washington state. It also recommended that people who were on a cruise ship as of Sunday to self-quarantine, as well as anyone who traveled within the past week to Eagle, Gunnison, Pitkin and Summit counties in Colorado.

Kansas has eight confirmed cases of coronavirus in four counties, most of them in its portion of the Kansas City metropolitan area. It's had one death, of a man living in a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

