Kansas high school custodian charged with child sex crimes

WINFIELD, Kan. (AP) — A custodian at a south-central Kansas high school has been charged with child sex crimes.

Twenty-one-year-old Brenden Jantzen was charged Wednesday with one count indecent liberties with a child, a girl under the age of 16. Winfield Police say he was arrested over the weekend after the allegations were reported to law enforcement.

His job duties at Winfield High School also included working in the in-school suspension program.