Kansas City voters head to polls to shrink mayoral field

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City voters are headed to the polls to narrow down the large field of mayoral candidates and decide the fate of a sales tax to fund early childhood education.

Voters have 11 mayoral candidates to pick from Tuesday in the nonpartisan primary. The seat is up for grabs because current Mayor Sly James is term limited and can't run again. The two vote-getters will face off in the June 18 general election.

Voters also are considering a three-eighths-cent sales tax increase to fund the opening of preschool centers in parts of the city where none exist, making them available to low-income families. James is pushing the plan because he believes too many children enter kindergarten academically unprepared. Opponents say the tax places an unfair burden on the poor and elderly.